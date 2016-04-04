Calendar » Astronomer Br. Guy Consolmagno: Big Bang Cosmology

April 4, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

The Science and Religion Study Group of Trinity Episcopal Church presents Br. Guy Consolmagno, SJ, Director of the Vatican Observatory and President of the Vatican Observatory Foundation, speaking on “Big Bang Cosmology and Divine Creation: The New Physics and the Old Metaphysics”

At the Vatican Observatory since 1993, his research explores connections between meteorites, asteroids, and the evolution of small solar system bodies, observing Kuiper Belt comets with the Vatican's 1.8 meter telescope in Arizona, and applying his measure of meteorite physical properties to understanding asteroid origins and structure. Along with more than 200 scientific publications, he is the author of a number of popular books including Turn Left at Orion (with Dan Davis), and most recently Would You Baptize an Extraterrestial? (with Father Paul Mueller, SJ). He also has hosted science programs for BBC Radio 4, been interviewed in numerous documentary films, and appeared on The Colbert Report.

In 2000, the small bodies nomenclature committee of the IAU named an asteroid, 4597 Consolmagno, in recognition of his work. In 2014 he received the Carl Sagan Medal from the American Astronomical Society Division for Planetary Sciences for excellence in public communication in planetary sciences. Following Br. Consolmagno’s talk there will be time for in-depth interaction with the speaker.