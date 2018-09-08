Astrovaganza
Explore a galaxy far, far away at the 8th annual Astrovaganza celebration!
Daytime activities
Free with paid Museum admission
10:00 AM-4:00 PM
Discover the amazing world of astronomy with a variety of family-fun interactives around the Museum, plus free planetarium shows all day!
NEW Join the 501st Legion, Galactic Academy, and Rebel Legion for a very special opportunity to take photos with some of your favorite galactic characters.
Astrovaganza Star Party
Free to the public
7:30 PM-10:00 PM
Join the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit in viewing the night sky through telescopes and the Palmer Observatory.
Contact: Javier Rivera at 805-682-4711 ext. 173 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit
- Starts: September 8, 2018 10:00am - 10:00pm
- Price: Daytime activities free with Museum admission, night activities free.
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://sbnature.org/visit/calendar/1841/astrovaganza
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit