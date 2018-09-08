Calendar » Astrovaganza

September 8, 2018 from 10:00am - 10:00pm

Explore a galaxy far, far away at the 8th annual Astrovaganza celebration!

Daytime activities

Free with paid Museum admission

10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Discover the amazing world of astronomy with a variety of family-fun interactives around the Museum, plus free planetarium shows all day!

NEW Join the 501st Legion, Galactic Academy, and Rebel Legion for a very special opportunity to take photos with some of your favorite galactic characters.

Astrovaganza Star Party

Free to the public

7:30 PM-10:00 PM

Join the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit in viewing the night sky through telescopes and the Palmer Observatory.

Contact: Javier Rivera at 805-682-4711 ext. 173 or [email protected]