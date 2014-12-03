Calendar » At Play in the Flower Fields of Southern Africa

December 3, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting December 3rd, 2014 7PM Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road At Play in the Flower Fields of Southern Africa presented by Jeff Chemnick and Satie Airamé Join us for an armchair tour of our visit to western South Africa and southern Namibia last summer to bear witness to the greatest wild flower show on earth...a place where daisies, mesembs, aloes, and other succulents abound in spectacular array. Jeff Chemnick, a research associate at Ganna Walska Lotusland, is an authority on Mexican cycads having published numerous articles and described several species new to science. In addition to his field research on the cycads of Mexico, he leads botanical and ornithological ecotours throughout the country with focus on the state of Oaxaca. Currently Jeff is co-authoring a book on the cycads of Mexico which is due to be published in 2014. He is on the IUCN’s Cycad Specialist Group which determines the status of endangered species. Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.