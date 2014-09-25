Calendar » At the Watering Hole: “The California Condor Recovery”

September 25, 2014 from 5:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

By 1982, the California condor teetered on the brink of extinction; only 22 birds remained in the world. The last wild California condor was captured at Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge in 1987. Following an unprecedented multi-agency captive breeding and reintroduction effort, the condor is well on its way to recovery with more than 230 flying free. Join us in a rare opportunity to hear from biologists who are on the front lines of the condor recovery effort in the California backcountry!