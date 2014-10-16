Calendar » At the Watering Hole: “Why Zoos Matter: Zoos and Conservation”

October 16, 2014 from 5:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Is there a place for zoos and aquariums in today’s world or are they just an anachronism as their most vocal critics claim? Rich Block, the Santa Barbara Zoo's CEO, explores some important dimensions of zoos and aquariums unrecognized by much of the public and rarely acknowledged by those who advocate closing these institutions.

