Calendar » Atelier: A Dance to the Music of Time

November 5, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Atelier offers guests an evening of intimate, intriguing, occasionally irreverent interactions with art and artists in the Museum’s galleries. Inspired by art from British Art from Whistler to World War II and Cecil Beaton’s “London’s Honourable Scars”: Photographs of the Blitz, Atelier revisits what some called the “unredeemed triviality” of London’s Bright Young Things. Cocktails, costumes, pranks, and treasure hunts that stopped traffic—everything was “divine, darling” and simply too much. Atelier exposes the seductive dark indulgence behind the playful attitude of youth caught between two world wars.

Includes hors d'oeuvres, wines, and signature cocktails

$25 SBMA Members/$30 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.