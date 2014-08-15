Atelier: Dada Disco and Left Coast Artists’ Party
August 15, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Atelier goes outside the box with disco, donuts, live music, a chair that purrs, karaoke, rumpled sheets, and a bicycle trip to nowhere.
$25 SBMA Members/$30 Non-Members
For more information or tickets, email [email protected], call 884.6423, or visit www.sbma.net/atelier.
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/events/atelier/index.web