Calendar » Atelier: Dada Disco and Left Coast Artists’ Party

August 15, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Atelier goes outside the box with disco, donuts, live music, a chair that purrs, karaoke, rumpled sheets, and a bicycle trip to nowhere.

$25 SBMA Members/$30 Non-Members

For more information or tickets, email [email protected], call 884.6423, or visit www.sbma.net/atelier.