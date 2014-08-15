Calendar » Atelier: Dada Disco and Left Coast Artists’ Party

August 15, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm





Atelier offers discerning guests events that are uniquely themed and inspired by the Museum's exhibitions or permanent collection, highlighted by performance, dance, music, and specialty hors d'oeuvres and cocktails. This season, Atelier goes outside the box with disco, donuts, live music, a chair that purrs, chorus karaoke, rumpled sheets, and a bicycle trip to nowhere.



$25 SBMA Members/$30 Non-Members

For more information or tickets, email [email protected], call 884.6423, or visit www.sbma.net/atelier.