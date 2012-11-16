Calendar » Atelier: Drinking with the Moon

November 16, 2012 from 5:30pm

Inspired by the exhibition, the timeless poetry of Li Po, and in the spirit of the gatherings of poets and scholars, this intimate event for 300 guests will recreate an evening with the literati. Wine sampling, poetry reading and impromptu composition, brush painting demonstration, authentic food, music and dance all under the influence of the reluctant moon. Includes hors d’ oeuvres, wines, and signature cocktails. For more information and tickets, call 884.6414 or visit www.sbma.net/atelier.