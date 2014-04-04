Calendar » Atelier: Moons, Mapping, Memory, and Fantastic Machines

April 4, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Moons, Mapping, Memory, and Fantastic Machines

The Museum covers the micro and macro and everything in between in this evening exploration of mock-logical systems, ghost-catching contraptions, musical plants, and lunar limericks. Draw, design, build, and imagine at this spring evening Star Party inspired by Alice Aycock Drawings: Some Stories Are Worth Repeating, Michelle Stuart: Drawn from Nature, and Heavenly Bodies. Sip on the featured cocktail, the "Mars Rover" — a vodka martini on the rocks: just the thing to help you re-enter the atmosphere. Includes hors d'oeuvres, wines, and signature cocktails



$25 SBMA Members / $35 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.