Atelier: Sabor Latino

April 12, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Atelier features music and performance,fabulous flowers, food, and drink?all inspired by the Myth and Materiality exhibition. Afro-Cuban jazz; cocktail tasting including cachasa from Brazil, rum from Cuba, tequila from Mexico, and pisco from Chile and Peru; a pairing of art with artful arrangements by The Garden Club of Santa Barbara; and an interactive loteria gallery game give guests a taste of Latin American art and culture. Includes hors d’ oeuvres, wines, and signature cocktails.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Price: $25 SBMA Members/$40 Non-Members
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://tickets.sbma.net
 
 
 