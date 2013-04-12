Calendar » Atelier: Sabor Latino

April 12, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Atelier features music and performance,fabulous flowers, food, and drink?all inspired by the Myth and Materiality exhibition. Afro-Cuban jazz; cocktail tasting including cachasa from Brazil, rum from Cuba, tequila from Mexico, and pisco from Chile and Peru; a pairing of art with artful arrangements by The Garden Club of Santa Barbara; and an interactive loteria gallery game give guests a taste of Latin American art and culture. Includes hors d’ oeuvres, wines, and signature cocktails.