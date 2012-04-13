Calendar » Atelier:The Art of the Arrangement

April 13, 2012 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 13, 5:30 – 7:30 pm The Art of the Arrangement The Museum serves as muse when members of the Santa Barbara Garden Club make the galleries bloom with artful floral installations in response to works in the permanent collection. Flower Phone: Use your cell phone to hear what inspired the designers, or to curatorial commentary on those works in the Museum's collection that feature flowers. Scent as Seduction: Step up to the scent bar and see how many flowers and fragrances you can match. Then select your favorites to make a personal potpourri to take home. Edible Blooms: Sample horticulturally-inspired hors d'oeuvres as interpreted by chef Karen Smith Warner of Savoir Faire. A Rose is a Rose is a Rose...Unless it's a Cocktail: Sip Floral infused libations like the Gilded Lilly, a champagne and orange flower water concoction, or the Rose Petal Martini, featuring rose syrup-infused RND vodka.