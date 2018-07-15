Calendar » Attention Bunny Lovers! Hop on Over to Chaucer’s Bookstore to Meet Valentino The Love Bunny And Loca

July 15, 2018 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Attention Bunny Lovers! Hop on Over to Chaucer’s Bookstore to Meet Valentino The Love Bunny And Local Author Margarita Fairbanks at Tales and Tea, July 15, 2-4 PM

Make way Peter Rabbit, Velveteen Rabbit and Pat the Bunny! Valentino is the new bunny in town, and he’s here to take children on magical adventures, teaching them to dream big, embrace family and spread love everywhere.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The public is cordially invited to meet Valentino The Love Bunny at Tales and Tea, located at Chaucer’s Bookstore, 3321 State Street in the Loreto Plaza, on July 15th from 2 to 4 pm. Valentino is the exciting main character from a new, 10-book series written by local author and publisher Margarita Fairbanks. This free event will feature book readings from Book 1, Valentino the Love Bunny and How He Came To Be, and just-published Books 2 and 3: Valentino Takes Flight and Valentino The Love Bunny Christmas in Mammoth with Family and Friends. Get your picture taken with the Valentino character, learn about his important purpose, and get your own signed books and plush bunny toys. Be sure to stay for tea, fresh-squeezed lemonade and cupcakes!

Valentino The Love Bunny is based on the real-life adventures of Ms. Fairbanks’ Netherland Dwarf bunny by the same name. This most unusual rabbit was born with the sign of love on his face: a black heart around his right eye and another on his cheek! His inquisitive, loving and gentle nature inspired her to write about him, his animal and human family, as well as friends both old and new. Valentino, like all rabbits, is color blind, and though he is small in size, his big heart allows him to see all creatures as equal, capable of giving and receiving unconditional love. Ms. Fairbanks says that “Valentino represents a symbol to create change in the world in a positive way. Sharing his tales is a way to generate more love and kindness and bring back traditional values that are sorely needed in today’s tough, fast-paced society.” The books gently teach universal messages about love, family, tolerance, patience, comfort, confidence, hope, good manners, accountability, nature, spirituality and charity. Through storybooks, toys, multimedia and other products, Ms. Fairbanks’ goal is to create a chain of love that reaches all around the world, just as the Love Bunny’s adventures allow him to spread his message of love everywhere he goes. With a growing fan base of over thirty-thousand followers around the world, she says she credits Valentino for “Giving life to a global movement to be a force for good, with the motto we can all take to heart; Caritas Vincit Omnia – “Love Conquers All.”

About Valentino The Love Bunny

Author Margarita Fairbanks introduces readers to “Valentino,” a tiny black and white bunny, based on her pet rabbit by the same name. She takes readers along on magical adventures to exotic far-flung places around the world with this most unusual bunny as their guide. All along the way, he teaches us about people, creatures, environments, history, cultures, problems, solutions and values based on the power of love. Two new books - Valentino Takes Flight and Christmas in Mammoth with Family and Friends - have just been released, following the publication of Book 1 entitled Valentino the Love Bunny and How He Came To Be.

- In Book 1, Valentino the Love Bunny, and How He Came To Be, we first meet this charming, 3lb 4oz Netherland Dwarf bunny at the pet shop, where a customer called “the Animal Lady” falls in love with him and decides to provide him with his “forever home.” Valentino learns the meaning of his name and his purpose in life, which is to spread love, comfort, joy and wisdom to people and animals alike.

In Book 2, Valentino Takes Flight, Valentino is curious about the world around him and how he can fulfill his purpose in life. With the help of his animal friends, he begins to see the power of imagination and determination, and that trying something new, like flying, takes practice and patience. Valentino learns to reach for the sky, and that if you can dream it, you can do it. He comes to understand that it takes hard work and belief in yourself to achieve your goals.

In Book 3, Valentino The Love Bunny Christmas in Mammoth With Family & Friends, Valentino and his forever family fly to Mammoth Lakes in the Eastern Sierra Mountain range. It's his first trip away from home and he's excited to venture into the world. This trip is very special because it's Christmas time, the season for goodwill toward others. He makes friends with a tiny mouse who's all alone in the woods. Valentino helps him overcome his fear and sadness, turning them into forgiveness, courage, charity and joy. He teaches all the animals that there are different ways to be a family. Whether it's the one you're born into, or one you create with friends - family is the most important gift of all.



The Valentino series includes exquisite, brilliantly colored illustrations by Santa Barbara artist Suzan Duval. The books are designed as family heirlooms, to be treasured and passed down from one generation to the next. They are complemented by hand-made “Valentino” plush bunny toys with soft, life-like fur designed by Ms. Fairbanks and may be purchased separately.

Books 1, 2 and 3 of the Valentino series as well as the plush toys are available for sale in select “brick and mortar” retail stores, Amazon.com and Etsy.com. Books, merchandise and more information may also be found at Valentino’s official website, www.valentinothelovebunny.com.

