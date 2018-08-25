Calendar » Attract Your Love! Fall Workshop by Amador Matchmaking

August 25, 2018 from 9:00am

ATTRACT YOUR LOVE!

BECOME AMORABLE (LOVEABLE + ADORABLE)

Starting August 25th, Amador Matchmaking invites you to join a supportive and intimate group of 12 women (maximum) for a 6-week fall workshop filled with fun, support, and love!

Includes:

Photoshoot

Makeovers

Professional online dating profile

Instant support & accountability buddies

Dinners, lunches, polo, and cocktail party

Over $6,000 total value!

YOUR 6-WEEK AMORABLE WORKSHOP INCLUDES:

* 20 Hours of in-person coaching with Professional Matchmaker and Dating Coach, Lisa Amador ($4,000 Value!)

* Weekly homework assignments (don’t worry, these are fun)

* Three 75-minute group coaching phone calls where Lisa will teach you how to ROCK dating – and you’ll get to ask her anything you want ($800 Value)

* Membership to the private Amore Workshop online forum where you can ask questions, share your wins and bond with your new friends

* Two lunches and two dinners where we will talk about dating while enjoying some great food (approx. $1000 value)

* Professional make-up session – you’re going to look so beautiful! ($100 Value)

* Professional photo shoot – you’ll need some new and awesome shots to make your profile stand out! ($300 Value)

* Professionally written online profile – you’ll be shocked at what a difference this can make! ($450 Value)

* Amador Matchmaking Dating Planner ($50 Value)

* A group outing to enjoy polo and an after party at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club ($30 Value)

* A top spot on Lisa's “Priority List” at Amador Matchmaking. This is the list Lisa looks at FIRST when finding matches for her clients ($250 Value)

* The ideal match – IF Lisa has a client she thinks would be the perfect match for you, she’ll set the two of you up on a date (Priceless!)

OVER $6,000 TOTAL VALUE

Maximum group size 12 women



Schedule:

SAT 8/25: 9 AM – 4 PM Group Meeting (lunch included)

SUN 8/26: 10 AM – 2:00 PM Group Meeting, make-up & photo shoot (lunch 12:30 PM, no host, pre-set menu w/restaurant)

SUN 8/26: 2:00 – 6:00 PM Afternoon at Polo match & after-party (entry included)

WED 9/5 Group Coaching Call

WED 9/12: 7:30 PM – 8:45 PM Group Coaching Call

FRI 9/21 or SAT 9/22: 7 PM – 10 PM Group Meeting (dinner included)

WED 9/26: 7:30 PM – 8:45 PM Group Coaching Call

WED 10/3: 7:30 PM – 8:45 PM Group Coaching Call

WED 10/10: 7 – 10 PM Final Group Meeting (dinner included)

Tickets are for sale at Eventbrite:

https://attract-your-love-fall-workshop.eventbrite.com

or Nightout:

http://attract-your-love-fall-workshop.nightout.com