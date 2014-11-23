Audiovisual Journey with Drums, Cymbals, and Jingling Johnnies
SPEAKER: Ender Kuntsal
Classical western composers, including Mozart, Gluck, and Haydn, were heavily influenced by the Turkish music of the Ottoman empire, in particular the Ottoman Janissary military band, or Mehter, with an emphasis on percussion. Its influence can be heard today from such composers as the jazz musician Dave Brubeck. Local engineer and historian Ender Kuntsal will give us a cross cultural journey, with musical examples and period pictures.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
- Starts: November 23, 2014 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Goleta Valley Library
- Sponsors: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library