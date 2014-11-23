Calendar » Audiovisual Journey with Drums, Cymbals, and Jingling Johnnies

November 23, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm



TITLE: Audiovisual Journey with Drums, Cymbals, and Jingling Johnnies

SPEAKER: Ender Kuntsal

Classical western composers, including Mozart, Gluck, and Haydn, were heavily influenced by the Turkish music of the Ottoman empire, in particular the Ottoman Janissary military band, or Mehter, with an emphasis on percussion. Its influence can be heard today from such composers as the jazz musician Dave Brubeck. Local engineer and historian Ender Kuntsal will give us a cross cultural journey, with musical examples and period pictures.

