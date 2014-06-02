Calendar » AUDITIONS FOR THE CHRISTMAS REVELS

June 2, 2014 from 3:15

ADULTS:

WHO: Singers of all voice ranges. Dancers of all types

WHEN: Monday, June 2, 6-8 PM or Monday, June 9, 6-8 PM

Singers please prepare an art son, folk song or carol to sing a cappella. Dancers be ready to follow simple choreography.

CHILDREN:

WHO: Children in 3rd through 5th grades

WHEN: Monday, June 2, 3:15-4:30 PM

Be prepared to sing, move, and make noise!

ALL AUDITIONS HELD AT:

El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road, Montecito

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TIMES: 805-565-9357