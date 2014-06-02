AUDITIONS FOR THE CHRISTMAS REVELS
ADULTS:
WHO: Singers of all voice ranges. Dancers of all types
WHEN: Monday, June 2, 6-8 PM or Monday, June 9, 6-8 PM
Singers please prepare an art son, folk song or carol to sing a cappella. Dancers be ready to follow simple choreography.
CHILDREN:
WHO: Children in 3rd through 5th grades
WHEN: Monday, June 2, 3:15-4:30 PM
Be prepared to sing, move, and make noise!
ALL AUDITIONS HELD AT:
El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road, Montecito
PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TIMES: 805-565-9357
- Starts: June 2, 2014 3:15
- Location: El Montecito Presbyterian Church
- Website: http://www.santabarbararevels.org