Calendar » Audra McDonald

December 7, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3078 or (805) 893-3535

Six-time Tony-winning Broadway Legend

Audra McDonald

Sun, Dec 7, 7:00 p.m., Granada Theatre



“Absolutely thrilling… a defining voice of our time.” The New York Times



Winner of six Tony Awards and two Grammys, barrier-breaking Broadway legend and Live From Lincoln Center host Audra McDonald captivates with her commanding dramatic presence and sumptuous, expressive voice. Anyone who saw her recent heart-wrenching portrayals in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill (as Billie Holiday) and The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (as Bess) knows what musical greatness is. Joined by a small ensemble, the incomparable singer and actress will dazzle audiences with favorite show tunes and songs from her latest solo album, Go Back Home – her most personal recording to date.