Calendar » Audubon Birdathon Wrap-Up Picnic

April 26, 2015 from 1:00PM - 3:00PM

Hear results – species seen by teams and field trips. Please bring your species lists and donations. Remember - in order for your/your team's list to be part of the compilation, you must register for the Birdathon.

We’ll draw the winner’s name for the participation prize. Other prizes will be awarded at our June picnic.

You may bring your own lunch, or opt to order lunch for $15 by April 21 at: http://birdathon2015.eventbrite.com

If you have any questions, please email [email protected] or call (805) 964-1468 and leave a message.