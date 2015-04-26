Audubon Birdathon Wrap-Up Picnic
Hear results – species seen by teams and field trips. Please bring your species lists and donations. Remember - in order for your/your team's list to be part of the compilation, you must register for the Birdathon.
We’ll draw the winner’s name for the participation prize. Other prizes will be awarded at our June picnic.
You may bring your own lunch, or opt to order lunch for $15 by April 21 at: http://birdathon2015.eventbrite.com
If you have any questions, please email [email protected] or call (805) 964-1468 and leave a message.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBAudubon
- Starts: April 26, 2015 1:00PM - 3:00PM
- Price: free, or option to purchase lunch
- Location: Stow Grove Park, Area 3, Goleta
- Website: http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/events/birdathon-wrap-up-lunch/