Audubon Evening at UCSB's Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER)

April 15, 2015 from 5:30PM - 8:00PM

Join us for a wine and cheese reception and tour of UCSB’s outstanding Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER). CCBER houses regionally focused collections of terrestrial plants, algae, and vertebrates, as well as an extensive plant anatomy collection. A highlight of the evening will be a lecture by Dr. Linnea Hall of the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology (WFVZ) in Camarillo. She will discuss the WFVZ’s extensive avian collection specializing in eggs and nests from around the world.

Pre-registration Required at: http://birdathon2015.eventbrite.com



For any questions regarding this year's Birdathon, please email [email protected] or call (805) 964-1468 and leave a message.