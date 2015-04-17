Audubon Private Tour of the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology (WFVZ) in Camarillo
Join Dr. Linnea S. Hall, Executive Director of WFVZ, on a private 2-hour tour of the Foundation’s truly astounding natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world. WFVZ is also a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation.
Tour starts at WFVZ at 1:00PM and ends at 3:00PM. Transportation will be via carpool. Carpool details will be provided to you after you register.
Cost: $20
Pre-registration Required at: http://birdathon2015.eventbrite.com
For any questions regarding this year's Birdathon, please email [email protected] or call (805) 964-1468 and leave a message.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBAudubon
- Starts: April 17, 2015 1:00PM - 3:00PM
- Price: $20
- Location: Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo
- Website: http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/events/birdathon-private-tour-of-western-foundation-of-vertebrate-zoology/