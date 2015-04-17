Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:03 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Audubon Private Tour of the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology (WFVZ) in Camarillo

April 17, 2015 from 1:00PM - 3:00PM

Join Dr. Linnea S. Hall, Executive Director of WFVZ, on a private 2-hour tour of the Foundation’s truly astounding natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world. WFVZ is also a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation.

Tour starts at WFVZ at 1:00PM and ends at 3:00PM. Transportation will be via carpool. Carpool details will be provided to you after you register.
Cost: $20
Pre-registration Required at:  http://birdathon2015.eventbrite.com

For any questions regarding this year's Birdathon, please email [email protected] or call (805) 964-1468 and leave a message.

 

