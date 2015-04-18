Auf Wiedersehen Chorkonzert
April 18, 2015 from 7:30pm
The Cal Lutheran Choir and Women's Chorale present a Farewell Choral Concert, the final preparation for their concert tour of Germany in May. The program will feature works by German composers J.S. Bach and Felix Mendelssohn, American composer Morten Lauridsen, and American hymns and spirituals. Wyant Morton conducts.
Donations accepted.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
- Price: FREE
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/schools/cas/programs/music/
