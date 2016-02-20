Calendar » Augustana Choir Concert

February 20, 2016 from 7:30pm

Augustana College (Illinois) is known throughout the United States for the excellence of its choral tradition. Founded in 1931, the Augustana Choir is the school’s premier choral ensemble and has performed in some of the the most storied venues in the world, including Carnegie Hall, Chicago’s Orchestra Hall and the Uppsala Cathedral in Sweden. This year’s tour features concerts throughout California. To learn about the tour and Augustana College, visitaugustana.edu.

Admission is free.