Augustana Choir Concert
Augustana College (Illinois) is known throughout the United States for the excellence of its choral tradition. Founded in 1931, the Augustana Choir is the school’s premier choral ensemble and has performed in some of the the most storied venues in the world, including Carnegie Hall, Chicago’s Orchestra Hall and the Uppsala Cathedral in Sweden. This year’s tour features concerts throughout California. To learn about the tour and Augustana College, visitaugustana.edu.
Admission is free.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 20, 2016 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3646#event