Aulos Ensemble: An Evening of French Baroque Music for the Season

December 13, 2012 from 7:30pm

The Aulos Ensemble brings to SBMA a celebration of French pieces from the period, with a program including works by Michel Corrette, Claude-Bénigne Balbastre, François Couperin, and Jean-Philippe Rameau. Mary Craig Auditorium Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks, by calling 884.6423, or online at tickets.sbma.net.