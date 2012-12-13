Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Aulos Ensemble: An Evening of French Baroque Music for the Season

December 13, 2012 from 7:30pm

The Aulos Ensemble brings to SBMA a celebration of French pieces from the period, with a program including works by Michel Corrette, Claude-Bénigne Balbastre, François Couperin, and Jean-Philippe Rameau. Mary Craig Auditorium Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks, by calling 884.6423, or online at tickets.sbma.net.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: December 13, 2012 7:30pm
  • Price: $15 SBMA Members/$19 Non-Members
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://tickets.sbma.net
 
 
 