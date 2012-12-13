Aulos Ensemble: An Evening of French Baroque Music for the Season
December 13, 2012 from 7:30pm
The Aulos Ensemble brings to SBMA a celebration of French pieces from the period, with a program including works by Michel Corrette, Claude-Bénigne Balbastre, François Couperin, and Jean-Philippe Rameau. Mary Craig Auditorium Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks, by calling 884.6423, or online at tickets.sbma.net.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: December 13, 2012 7:30pm
- Price: $15 SBMA Members/$19 Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://tickets.sbma.net