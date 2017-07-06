Calendar » Aural Border: Listening Across the California-Mexico Line

July 6, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7 pm

In this engaging multimedia talk, MacArthur Fellow author and University of Southern California Professor Josh Kun takes us on a musical and sonic tour of the California-Mexico borderlands. From the tourist booms of the early 1900s to the rock and roll booms of the 1960s, from Herb Alpert and Woody Guthrie to contemporary electronic music and narco-ballads, and from border sound art to border radio, Kun complements the exhibition You Are Going On A Trip with a listening expedition that follows inter-California frequencies from Tijuana to Los Angeles and back again. After the lecture, travel upstairs to the galleries to see the exhibition and talk further over tequila, inspired by the Tijuana Brass. Cash bar

Free

Reserve tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.