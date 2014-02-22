Calendar » AUSB-NASW Seminar: “Pacing the Work with Trauma”

February 22, 2014 from 9:30am - 4:30pm

"Pacing the Work with Trauma: Assessing Activation and Resiliency in the Therapeutic Process"

Presented by Craig Penner, LMFT, this 6-hour workshop will focus on the assessment of trauma, and ways to observe and cultivate a client’s resiliency as a crucial factor in the resolution process.

This even is part of the series of seminars presented by Antioch University Santa Barbara and National Association for Social Workers – Santa Barbara chapter series between October 2013 and May 2014.

For costs and registration, visit http://www.antiochsb.edu/ausb-nasw-2013-2014-seminar-series/. For more information, please contact Jackie at 805-962-8179 ext. 5326 or jtoth[at]antioch.edu.