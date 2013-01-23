Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 2:25 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

AUSB BA Information Session

January 23, 2013 from 5:30p - 6:30p

Faculty and representatives from Admissions and Financial Aid will provide a short presentation centering on curriculum, scheduling, the admission/financial aid process, and the benefits of academic transfer under the Bridge Program.

 

