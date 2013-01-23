AUSB BA Information Session
January 23, 2013 from 5:30p - 6:30p
Faculty and representatives from Admissions and Financial Aid will provide a short presentation centering on curriculum, scheduling, the admission/financial aid process, and the benefits of academic transfer under the Bridge Program.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara
- Starts: January 23, 2013 5:30p - 6:30p
- Price: Free
- Location: AUSB Campus, 602 Anacapa Street - Room 121
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/ba-program/
- Sponsors: Antioch University Santa Barbara