AUSB BA Information Session
April 17, 2013 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Faculty and representatives from Admissions and Financial Aid will provide a short presentation centering on curriculum, scheduling, the admission/financial aid process, and the benefits of academic transfer under the Bridge Program.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: April 17, 2013 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - Community Hall
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/ba-program/