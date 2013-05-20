Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

AUSB BA Information Session

May 20, 2013 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Faculty and representatives from Admissions and Financial Aid will provide a short presentation centering on curriculum, scheduling, the admission/financial aid process, and the benefits of academic transfer under the Bridge Program.

 

