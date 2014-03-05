Calendar » AUSB BA Meet & Greet

March 5, 2014 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Want to complete your Bachelor’s degree while staying right here in Santa Barbara? Explore the opportunities at Antioch University Santa Barbara by attending a Meet & Greet.

Students and graduates describe the BA program as “transformative,” “holistic,” “personalized,” and “flexible.” They say that our outstanding faculty, small experiential classes, and personal attention prepare them equally well for rigorous graduate studies in various fields or to succeed in a wide range of professional settings.

Get Informed

In just one short hour at our Meet & Greet, you will:

• Hear from an AUSB student

• Meet a BA faculty member

• Talk with our Admissions team

• Enjoy light refreshments

We look forward to meeting you!

Questions? Please contact Molika Oum, Admissions Advisor, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5172 or [email protected]