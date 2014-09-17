Calendar » AUSB Bachelor of Arts Information Session

September 17, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Want to complete your Bachelor’s degree while staying right here in Santa Barbara? There are many great reasons to explore the opportunities at Antioch University Santa Barbara by attending a Meet & Greet.

Students and graduates describe the BA program as “transformative,” “holistic,” “personalized,” and “flexible.” They say that our outstanding faculty, small experiential classes, and personal attention prepare them equally well for rigorous graduate studies in various fields or to succeed in a wide range of professional settings.

In just one short hour at our Meet & Greet, you will:

• Hear from an AUSB student

• Meet a BA faculty member

• Talk with our Admissions team

• Enjoy light refreshments

Staff and faculty will present an overview of AUSB’s approach, values, curriculum, and BA concentrations; scheduling options; and the admission/financial aid process. You will learn about the benefits of academic transfer through our BA Bridge Program, as well as Access Grants and Pathway Programs that offer advanced admission and tuition assistance toward a graduate degree. Then, you’ll have the chance to ask your burning questions and get direct answers from our panelists. Got an extra 10 minutes? An optional campus tour is available after the event!

We look forward to meeting you!

RSVP at antiochsb.edu. Questions? Please contact Molika Oum, Admissions Advisor, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5172 or [email protected].