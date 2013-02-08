Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

AUSB Documentary Film, Bitter Seeds

February 8, 2013 from 6:00p - 8:00p
In this documentary film, Manjusha Amberwar, an aspiring young journalist, examines the causes of an epidemic of farmer suicides in India—one every 30 minutes—that includes her own father. This event is free and open to the community.

 

