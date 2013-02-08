AUSB Documentary Film, Bitter Seeds
February 8, 2013 from 6:00p - 8:00p
In this documentary film, Manjusha Amberwar, an aspiring young journalist, examines the causes of an epidemic of farmer suicides in India—one every 30 minutes—that includes her own father. This event is free and open to the community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara
- Starts: February 8, 2013 6:00p - 8:00p
- Price: Free To RSVP please contact Stephanie Holland, [email protected]
- Location: AUSB Campus, 602 Anacapa Street - Community Hall
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/environmental-series/
