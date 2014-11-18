Calendar » AUSB Funding Your Education Info Session

November 18, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Enjoy light refreshments and join Antioch University Santa Barbara for an information session about Funding Your Education, co-presented by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, followed by breakout groups for information about individual academic programs with AUSB’s program advisors. We will review various financial aid options, including grant and scholarship opportunities and special matching grant programs for select populations.

Learn more about:

- The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

- Financial Aid process

- Undergraduate grants such as Pell & CalGrant

- AUSB institutional grants

- Grant matching programs for Yellow Ribbon (veterans), Americorp and First Five

- MFT stipend opportunity through the Department of Mental Health

- Loan options

Click here to RSVP for this information session

Following the Funding Your Education session, you will have the

opportunity to learn more about one of our academic programs: Bachelor

of Arts, MA in Clinical Psychology, PsyD in Clinical Psychology,

Graduate Education/Credentialing, or Master of Business Administration.