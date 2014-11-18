AUSB Funding Your Education Info Session
Enjoy light refreshments and join Antioch University Santa Barbara for an information session about Funding Your Education, co-presented by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, followed by breakout groups for information about individual academic programs with AUSB’s program advisors. We will review various financial aid options, including grant and scholarship opportunities and special matching grant programs for select populations.
Learn more about:
- The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
- Financial Aid process
- Undergraduate grants such as Pell & CalGrant
- AUSB institutional grants
- Grant matching programs for Yellow Ribbon (veterans), Americorp and First Five
- MFT stipend opportunity through the Department of Mental Health
- Loan options
Click here to RSVP for this information session
Following the Funding Your Education session, you will have the
opportunity to learn more about one of our academic programs: Bachelor
of Arts, MA in Clinical Psychology, PsyD in Clinical Psychology,
Graduate Education/Credentialing, or Master of Business Administration.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: November 18, 2014 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/funding-education-information-session/