Calendar » AUSB Graduate Education & Credentialing Programs Information Session

April 9, 2015 from 5:00PM - 6:30PM

Learn about Antioch University's stand-alone Credential programs, and our blended–Masters & Credential programs.

Our programs include:

Multiple Subject Credential

MA in Education with Multiple Subject Credential & Mild-to-Moderate Ed. Specialist Credential

MA in Education with Mild-to-Moderate Ed. Specialist Credential

MEd with Multiple Subject Credential

Mild-to-Moderate Ed. Specialist Credential

MA in Education

For more information please visit our website http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/education-programs/ or call 805.962.8179 ext. 5301 to RSVP