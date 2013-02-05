AUSB Graduate Education Programs Information Session
Antioch University Santa Barbara offers courses allowing students to earn one or more of the following: Master of Arts in Education (MA), Master of Education (MEd), Preliminary Multiple Subject Teaching Credential, Preliminary Mild/Moderate Education Specialist Credential, and Clear Credential. Faculty and representatives from Admissions will provide a short presentation centering on curriculum, scheduling, credential requirements, and the admission/financial aid process.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara
- Starts: February 5, 2013 5:00p - 6:00p
- Price: Free To RSVP please contact Stephanie Holland, [email protected]
- Location: AUSB Campus - Room 120
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/information-sessions/
