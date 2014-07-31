Calendar » AUSB Graduate Education Programs Information Session

July 31, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Meet faculty and explore all the Graduate Education Department’s Fall-Start programs:

Master of Arts in Education with a concentration in Social Justice & Educational Leadership

For those that already possess a credential:

Preliminary Mild/Moderate Education Specialist Credential

MA in Education & M/M Education Specialist Credential

Clear Credential

Additionally, members of the Office of Admissions and Financial Aid will provide a quick presentation on admission requirements and the financial aid process.

We are currently accepting final applications for 2014 – Apply by August 1st! Classes start October 6th.

RSVP using the link at left. Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5113 or [email protected]