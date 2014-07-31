AUSB Graduate Education Programs Information Session
Meet faculty and explore all the Graduate Education Department’s Fall-Start programs:
- Master of Arts in Education with a concentration in Social Justice & Educational Leadership
For those that already possess a credential:
- Preliminary Mild/Moderate Education Specialist Credential
- MA in Education & M/M Education Specialist Credential
- Clear Credential
Additionally, members of the Office of Admissions and Financial Aid will provide a quick presentation on admission requirements and the financial aid process.
We are currently accepting final applications for 2014 – Apply by August 1st! Classes start October 6th.
RSVP using the link at left. Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5113 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: July 31, 2014 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/education-programs/