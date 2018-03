Calendar » AUSB MA in Clinical Psychology Information Session

July 14, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Are you interested in becoming a licensed clinician? Learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MA in Clinical Psychology program that prepares students to become licensed Marriage & Family Therapists (MFTs). Along with the core program, AUSB also offers two optional concentrations: Healthy Aging and Latino Mental Health.

At our Info Session you will:

- Hear about our MA in Clinical Psychology program and learn about becoming an MFT

- Learn about the optional concentrations of Healthy Aging or Latino Mental Health

- Meet a faculty member

- Talk with our Admissions team

- Enjoy light refreshments

- Tour our campus

Questions? Contact Laura Ericson, Assistant Director of Admissions at [email protected].

Please RSVP at http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/ma-in-clinical-psychology.