AUSB MBA Information Session
April 8, 2013 from 5:30p - 6:30p
Learn about AUSB's socially responsible MBA program. This exciting new program launches in September and is geared toward students that want to focus in Social Business, Non-Profit Management & Strategic Business. What is social business? What are career opportunities? What is the program philosophy? Friends, family & questions welcome.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: April 8, 2013 5:30p - 6:30p
- Price: Free of charge for CHS Employees and professionals affiliated with Cottage Health System. Others: $18.00 a Unit
- Location: 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/mba-program/