AUSB MBA Information Session

April 8, 2013 from 5:30p - 6:30p

Learn about AUSB's socially responsible MBA program. This exciting new program launches in September and is geared toward students that want to focus in Social Business, Non-Profit Management & Strategic Business. What is social business? What are career opportunities? What is the program philosophy? Friends, family & questions welcome.

 

