AUSB MBA Workshop: Career Building and Enhancement

November 6, 2015 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

You are invited to Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MBA Panel Discussion & Workshop – Career Building and Enhancement. The evening is free and open to the public in AUSB's Community Hall.

According to the Gallup’s 2013 State of the American Workplace study, 70% of the American work force was not satisfied with their jobs. With a world of abundant opportunities and technological breakthroughs, job hunting should be easier than ever before. Why, then, are there so many people unhappy with their work? Career building is a life-long experience. It is more an art than science and is easier said than done. If you are working on kickstarting, building or recharging your career, join us for an evening of dynamic networking and enlightenment through listening to some of your predecessors discuss how they established and built a fulfilling career.

Guests include AUSB President Dr. Nancy Leffert, Santa Barbara SCORE Chairman Bob Vitamante, D2 Tech Sr. Product Manager Joe Cox, and Founding Executive Director of the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet (and MBA faculty) Doug Lynch.

There will be an MBA Program Information Session for potential students before the workshop at 5:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more and RSVP for the workshop.