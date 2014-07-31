AUSB PsyD in Clinical Psychology Information Session
Learn about the doctoral program from faculty and a current PsyD student and tour the campus. AUSB offers a rigorous PsyD program based on a practitioner-scholar model. Our students come from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. The PsyD program has two entry tracks for applicants that have either a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
Currently accepting applications for Fall 2014
RSVP using the link at left. Questions? Contact Laura Ericson, Assistant Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5149.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: July 31, 2014 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/psyd-in-clinical-psychology/