Calendar » AUSB PsyD in Clinical Psychology Information Session

July 31, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Learn about the doctoral program from faculty and a current PsyD student and tour the campus. AUSB offers a rigorous PsyD program based on a practitioner-scholar model. Our students come from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. The PsyD program has two entry tracks for applicants that have either a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Currently accepting applications for Fall 2014

RSVP using the link at left. Questions? Contact Laura Ericson, Assistant Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5149.