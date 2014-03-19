Calendar » AUSB PsyD Info Session

March 19, 2014 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Want to become a psychologist? At the PsyD in Clinical Psychology Information Session a faculty member and current student will discuss Antioch University Santa Barbara's PsyD program. AUSB offers a rigorous PsyD program based on a practitioner-scholar model. Our students come from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. The program has two entry tracks for applicants that have either a bachelor's or master's degree.

Questions? Contact Laura Ericson, Assistant Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5149.

