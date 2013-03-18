AUSB PsyD Information Session
March 18, 2013 from 5:30p - 6:30p
Want to become a psychologist? At the PsyD in Clinical Psychology Information Session a faculty member and current student will discuss AUSB's PsyD program. AUSB offers a rigorous PsyD program based on a practitioner-scholar model. Our students come from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. The program has two entry tracks for applicants that have either a bachelor's or master's degree.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara
- Price: Free
- Location: AUSB Campus, 602 Anacapa Street
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/psyd-in-clinical-psychology/
