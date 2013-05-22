Calendar » AUSB PsyD Information Session

May 22, 2013 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Want to become a psychologist? At the PsyD in Clinical Psychology Information Session a faculty member and current student will discuss AUSB's PsyD program. AUSB offers a rigorous PsyD program based on a practitioner-scholar model. Our students come from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. The program has two entry tracks for applicants that have either a bachelor's or master's degree.