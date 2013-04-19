Calendar » AUSB Symposium on Healthy Aging

April 19, 2013 from 4:00p - 9:oop

The AUSB Masters in Clinical Psychology Program is pleased to announce a Symposium on Healthy Aging. This Symposium is designed for anyone interested in the physical, social, and psychological aspects of later stage adulthood. Participants will learn skills to support optimal life quality for themselves, clients and their families as they move through the ages. RSVP to [email protected] By April 10, 2013 http://www.antiochsb.edu/2013/symposium-on-healthy-aging/