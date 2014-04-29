Calendar » AUSB Trustee Forum: National Security & Personal Privacy

April 29, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB) presents its spring Trustee Forum, focused on the complex issues raised by President Obama’s proposed reforms of policies governing the National Security Agency’s collection of the personal data of Americans.

The forum, the latest in a series of community events presented by AUSB, will feature conversation and public discussion with national security experts Andrew Liepman, a career official with the Central Intelligence Agency, with his last position being the Deputy of the National Counter Terrorism Center, and Brian Michael Jenkins, Senior Policy Analyst at the RAND Corporation and author of numerous books, reports, and articles on terrorism-related topics.

Location: AUSB campus, 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara

For questions, contact:

[email protected]

805.962.8179 x5778

To RSVP, visit: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/security_privacy/