AUSB Women & Leadership Info Session

September 24, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara is currently accepting applications for our 2015 Women & Leadership Certificate Program; a unique, low-residency/virtual certificate program that prepares tomorrow’s leaders by empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship to achieve professional and personal success.

In our one-hour information session, you will:

• Meet the Program Director

• Talk with our Admissions team

• Receive a thorough overview of the program and University

• Participate in a Question & Answer Discussion

• Enjoy light refreshments

Got an extra 10 minutes? An optional campus tour is available after the event!

We look forward to meeting you!

RSVP at www.antiochsb.edu. Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5113 or [email protected].