AUSB Women & Leadership Info Sessions

October 21, 2015 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara is currently accepting applications for our 2016 Women & Leadership Certificate Program – a unique, low-residency/virtual certificate program that prepares tomorrow’s leaders by empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship to achieve professional and personal success.

At our Info Session you will:
- Meet Faculty
- Talk with our Admissions team
- Receive a thorough overview of the program and University
- Enjoy light refreshments
- Tour the campus

We will have hour-long sessions from noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21. Please click here to RSVP. We look forward to meeting you!

 

