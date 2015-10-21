AUSB Women & Leadership Info Sessions
Antioch University Santa Barbara is currently accepting applications for our 2016 Women & Leadership Certificate Program – a unique, low-residency/virtual certificate program that prepares tomorrow’s leaders by empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship to achieve professional and personal success.
At our Info Session you will:
- Meet Faculty
- Talk with our Admissions team
- Receive a thorough overview of the program and University
- Enjoy light refreshments
- Tour the campus
We will have hour-long sessions from noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21. Please click here to RSVP. We look forward to meeting you!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: October 21, 2015 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/women-leadership-certificate-program/