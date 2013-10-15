Calendar » AUSB’s MA in Clinical Psychology Info Session

October 15, 2013 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

Are you interested in becoming a licensed clinician?

Learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MA in Clinical Psychology program which prepares students to become licensed Marriage & Family Therapists (MFT’s) and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselors (LPCC’s). Along with the core program, AUSB also offers two optional concentrations: Healthy Aging and Latino Mental Health. Please note that the concentrations have a start date in Fall quarter only. The program complies with requirements from the state licensing board, the California Board of Behaviorial Sciences (BBS).

Applications are currently being accepted for Winter 2014 (January).

Please RSVP. Questions? Contact Laura Ericson, Assistant Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5149.