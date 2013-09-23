Calendar » AUSB’s Women & Leadership Info Session

September 23, 2013 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Come learn about how to empower your success with Antioch University Santa Barbara’s new 10-month, low-residency Women & Leadership Certificate Program! This program will integrate the study of leadership and gender within Antioch University’s unique educational model that combines applied and experiential learning, centered around the following:

• Study Values-Based Leadership in professional & community contexts

• Learn valuable strategic communication & problem-solving techniques

• Design & execute an Experiential Leadership Project in your field



Staff and faculty will present an overview of AUSB’s values and how this program is specifically designed to develop empowered women who are prepared to succeed in important and meaningful leadership roles within political/public sector, business, and non-proﬁt venues.

We are currently accepting and reviewing applications for the launch of the program in January 2014. Apply today!

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5113 or [email protected]

We look forward to meeting you!