Calendar » Australian Channeller to Speak in Santa Barbara June 14

June 14, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Rebecca Dawson will present a live channeling session "Santa Barbara: A Path Forward" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 at Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St.



The event is aimed at discovering what is unique about the Santa Barbara area and understand why there has been so much physical change in recent months. It will explore what role this region plays in the global shift in consciousness on the planet.



Based in Perth, Australia, Dawson is an international channeler, speaker, corporate business consultant and author who has been in practice for 20 years.

“Having a deep spiritual background, I was skeptical about speaking with a channeler, but the wisdom that came through was so pure and profound that I couldn’t deny the value of Rebecca’s work," said event host Valerie Bishop of Santa Barbara. "When I was told The Masters, that she channels, had specific information they wanted to share with the community of Santa Barbara I wanted to provide a space for her to come and share their wisdom with us.”

The event includes a question-and-answer session with Dawson's masters of ancient wisdom: Serapis Bey, St. Germain, and Kuthumi.



After more than 2,000 private consultations, Dawson's focus during the past seven years has been on the research and understanding of the shifts that are occurring for the Earth and humanity.

Dawson works with paradigm explorers and collaborates in many fields, including natural medicine, business, education, and innovation.



Admission is $60. To register, see www.rebeccadawson.net or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-barbara-a-path-forward-tickets-43961185088