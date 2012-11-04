Australian Natives for Your Garden
Map available at: http://www.seaside-gardens.com During the event Ms O’Connell, Ms Dorey and Ms Kreiss will provide information on the following topics: • Mediterranean Climate and Biomes • Horticultural Requirements of Australian Plants • Major Plant Families and Representative Species Following the presentation Ms O’Connell will lead a tour of the Demonstration Australian Garden that she designed at the Seaside Garden Nursery. During the tour there will be a question and answer period.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: University of California Cooperative Extension.
- Starts: November 4, 2012 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: Seaside Gardens, 3700 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA
- Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/
